Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin of My Dearest, and Moving's Han Hyo Joo dominate August actor popularity rankings

The popularity list for top K-drama actors and actresses in the third week of August has been released by the Good Data Corporation. The company determines the rankings each week by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media platforms about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. This data aids in selecting K-dramas and entertainment options to watch, as it calculates the enjoyment factor of the program along with the ranking of K-content and entertainment surveys on both TV and OTT platforms.

The top 5 of the most popular K-drama actors

Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin from My Dearest have secured the first and second positions on the popularity list. Both actors are currently leading in MBC’s drama My Dearest, a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the 1600s during the Qing invasion, revolving around a noble woman and a mysterious man who emerges in her hometown.

Set within the Joseon dynasty, My Dearest unfolds a historical romance narrative. The plot revolves around the love between Lee Jang Hyun, portrayed by Namgoong Min, a man firm in his decision to avoid marriage, and Yoo Gil Chae, played by Ahn Eun Jin, a woman who clings to hopes of rediscovering love despite two prior unsuccessful marriages.

Taking the third position is Han Hyo Joo, the current lead of the Disney+ series Moving. Adapted from the webtoon of identical title, Moving unfolds as a fresh superhero action drama, focusing on adolescents possessing concealed superhuman abilities, and their parents who safeguard a painful undisclosed history. Together, they unite to confront evil, dark forces that endanger multiple generations spanning various eras. Within this K-drama, Han Hyo Joo portrays Mi Hyun, a parent endowed with supernatural powers.

Advertisement

Securing the fourth place is Jo In Sung, also a prominent figure in the same K-drama. He embodies the role of Kim Doo Shik, a seasoned agent gifted with the power of flight. Both Doo Shik and Mi Hyun are a married couple in the K-drama and are parents to Bong Seok, their offspring inheriting supernatural abilities passed down from their lineage.

Occupying the fifth spot is Nana, the lead in Netflix's K-drama Mask Girl. The series chronicles the journey of an office worker who grapples with insecurities regarding her appearance. By night, she transforms into a masked internet personality, but her life takes a turn for the worse as a series of unfortunate events begin to unfold.

Check out the top 10 list below-

1) Namgoong Min - My Dearest

2) Ahn Eun Jin - My Dearest

3) Han Hyo Joo - Moving

4) Jo In Sung - Moving

5) Nana - Mask Girl

6) Go Youn Jung - Moving

7) Go Hyun Jung - Mask Girl

8) Hwang Min Hyun -My Lovely Liar

9) Kim So Hyun- My Lovely Liar

10) Lee Han Byul- Mask Girl

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game to Love Alarm: 50 Best KDramas to watch right now