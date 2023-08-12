Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin’s historical drama My Dearest clocks new viewership record with third episode

Episode 3 of My Dearest, which circulated on August eleventh, depicted the tale of Joseon, which was imperiled by the flare-up of the Byeongja Horan, and individuals who were gradually caught up in the conflict storm. Amidst this, romantic feelings started to sprout in the hearts of Lee Jang Hyun (played by Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (played by Ahn Eun Jin). The episode on this day recorded 5.5% of Nielsen Korea's country evaluations and 7.1% of the moment's highest ratings. What's more, the 2049 male and female audience rating, which is a vital mark of promoting and channel competition, jumped two times as much compared with the past episode to 2.2%. The genuine ascent of the main couple will start.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In:

Episode 3 of My Dearest gently and decisively depicted the destiny of four people, Lee Jang Hyun, Yu Gil Chae, Nam Yeon Jun and Kyung Eun Ae (Lee Da In), who changed quickly with the flare-up of war. It likewise showed the abhorrences of war and foreshadowed the sensational development of the story that would unfurl from now on. Most importantly, it raised the watcher's immersion by declaring the start of the pivotal love between Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae. In this process, the appeal of Lee Jang Hyun's personality, who just sees one lady, and actor Namgoong Min's enthusiastic performance shines throughout the story.

Third episode of My Dearest:

The second the feeling of dread toward war struck, Lee Jang Hyun checked Yu Gil Chae out. Yu Gil Chae additionally took a gander at Lee Jang Hyun without acknowledging it. Kyung Eun Ae was quick to see the difference between the feelings of these two individuals. Be that as it may, Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae themselves didn't have the foggiest idea that an affection like destiny had started between the two. With the sad circumstance anticipated, attention is zeroing in on the direction their relationship will follow. People love the chemistry of Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin right from the first episode and their different personalities makes them fall in love even more than they expected.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: NCT members explore various cities in trailer for awaited comeback NCT 2023 CONNECTION