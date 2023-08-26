Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin’s My Dearest clocks double digits viewership ratings for latest episode

On August 26, My Dearest starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin got the no.1 spot for Friday-Saturday dramas as the latest episode got 10 percent in viewership ratings. This is an increment of 1.3 rate contrasted with the past episode, and the show broke its own record once more. My Dearest is a story unfurling between characters who lived or could have lived behind the scenes of the Byungja Horan War, the most fierce event in the Joseon Dynasty. They intend to draw how they radiantly safeguarded their lives.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin and others:

In the seventh episode of My Dearest, the Byungja Horan finished with the start of Injo (played by Kim Jong Tae). Some believed that it was embarrassing, however as the war finished, the people in the war got back to where they should have been. What's more, the feelings of the couples were ignited once again as they were together. The hearts of Lee Jang Hyun (Nam Goong Min) and Yu Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin) were likewise loaded up with love and affection. On this day, Lee Jang Hyun battled alone against many brutes to assist Yoo Gil Chae and her people with getting away from an island close to Ganghwa Island. Then he passed out and moved down the cliff. Yu Gil Chae recalled the face of Lee Jang Hyun, whom she had seen initially while taking off, and ran back to him once more. But Lee Jang Hyun was not seen there. She panics but sees him as he walks towards her. He said that he will always be there for her no matter what.

Advertisement

My Dearest:

The latest episode was all about falling in love even during the war and Namgoong Min as well as Ahn Eun Jin’s characters were the perfect example of that. As they spent a good few weeks being on their own, changing their ways and helping out others during the time of trial, they got even closer. They began having affection for each other in every way or even stealing glances during a busy day. Their innocent love made the viewers smile so hard and it shows through the increased viewership rating!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat