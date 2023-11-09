Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's My Dearest earns one episode extension due to popular demand

The popular Friday-Saturday drama My Dearerst is extended by one episode, promising to enhance the already captivating storyline. The announcement was made on November 9 by an MBC representative, shedding light on the decision. The gripping K-drama, starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, has officially confirmed the extension adding to the fans' joys.

MBC spokesperson explains why My Dearest is extended

My Dearest has been a heart-stopping journey of suspense, romance, and unexpected plot twists. As fans eagerly anticipated the climax, the production team decided to throw in an additional episode, promising an even more dramatic and emotionally charged finale. This extension is set to unfold a new layer of the storyline, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

An MBC spokesperson mentioned, ‘After a thorough review of the popular drama My Dearest, we've decided to extend it by one episode. Our focus will be on enhancing key scenes in the latter part to elevate the overall quality of the production and storyline. The decision aims to do justice to the deepening love story of Jang Hyun and Gil Chae, along with the narrative of the prisoners' return. We appreciate your continued interest and support until the conclusion.’

About the K-drama My Dearest

Taking place in the Joseon dynasty, My Dearest narrates the love tale of Lee Jang Hyun played by Namgoong Min and Yoo Gil Chae played by Ahn Eun Jin. After a five-week break, the drama came back for season 2 on October 13, quickly regaining its top position in the time slot and securing the leading spot as the most talked-about drama for three consecutive weeks.

As My Dearest continues to dominate the K-drama scene, the announcement of an extra episode has raised the excitement through its fan base. Viewers are bracing themselves for an emotional rollercoaster ride as the extended storyline promises to deliver more of the heart-stopping moments that have defined this series.

