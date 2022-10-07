Namgoong Min and Jin Ah Reum are couple goals as they tie the knot; Fans react on Twitter

Namgoong Min (44) and model Jin Ah Reum (33) officially tied the knot after 7 years of dating. The two had a wedding ceremony in Seoul on October 7th. ' TVXQ ' members U-Know and Max Changmin sang a congratulatory song, and actor Jung Moon Sung hosted the ceremony. In their wedding invitation, it was written, "On this meaningful day when the two of us become one, we would like to invite those we are grateful for. We would be grateful if you could join us at the promised place and bless us."

The two met in 2016 through the short film 'Light My Fire'. Namgoong Min directed, Jin Ah Reum played Hye Joo. After receiving the grand prize for 'The Veil' at the MBC Drama Awards last year, Namgoong Min said, "Jin Ah Reum, thank you for always being by my side and I love you."

Twitter reactions:

Some of the guests took videos of the ceremony and they looked absolutely amazing in their attire and their infectious smiles and giddy expressions showed how excited they were to be a married couple! One video showed Namgoong Min and Jin Ah Reum revealing the proposal video and how she was sobbing as he asked her to marry him. Their wedding portraits also looked absolutely stunning, leaving the fans happy at the beautiful union!

Some of the fans were congratulating the couple, while some were in tears at how their favourite actor was starting a new chapter in life and hoped only for happiness for them!

Namgoong Min:

Namgoong Min first gained recognition with neo-noir film ‘A Dirty Carnival’ (2006), and has since received praise for his performances in ‘Remember: War of the Son’, ‘Beautiful Gong Shim’, ‘Good Manager’, ‘Falsify’, ‘Doctor Prisoner’, ‘Hot Stove League’, ‘Awaken’, and ‘The Veil’. He won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for his performance as Baek Seung Soo in the ‘Hot Stove League’. and year later, again won the Grand Prize at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards for his performance in ‘The Veil’.