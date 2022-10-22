Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun starrer ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ to end with 12 episodes instead of 14

On this day, broadcaster Jang Seong Gyu will be in charge of the special broadcast, which will be aired under the title 'One Dollar Lawyer - Intermission'. Jang Seong Gyu, who served as a daily news anchor as a 'hundred won announcer', introduces the replay video of 'a thousand won lawyer' in a news format, raising expectations that it will add a different kind of fun.

The SBS drama 'One Dollar Lawyer' , which ranked first in the drama with actor Namgoong-min's passionate performance, will end with 12 episodes. The SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer', aired today (21st), is decorated with a special that revisits the highlights of episodes 1-8.

One Dollar Lawyer completes at 12 episodes:

A representative of 'One Dollar Lawyer' said, "The 9th episode will be broadcast at 10 pm on the 22nd. On the 28th, it was canceled due to the broadcast of the professional baseball postseason, and on the 29th, episode 10 was broadcast at 10 pm. Then, 'One Dollar Lawyer' is scheduled to end after the 12th episode." 'One Dollar Lawyer' is a thrilling defense drama in which the fee is only one thousand won, the skills are the best, and the 'God Rain Lawyer' Cheon Ji Hoon becomes the most reliable back for clients without a background, recording the highest viewership rating of 15% and continuing the box office craze.

One Dollar Lawyer:

Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min) is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law. Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and posesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hun.

