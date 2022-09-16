Namgoong Min doesn’t let money cloud his judgment; Kim Ji Eun becomes irritated in ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ trailer

On September 16th, 'One Dollar Lawyer' released the 3rd teaser video, drawing attention. The released teaser video captures the heartwarming beliefs of Cheon Ji Hoon (Nam Goong Min), a 'God-like lawyer' who receives only 1,000 won in commission, and makes people look forward to the birth of a true hero in this era. It opens interestingly by illuminating Cheon Ji Hoon's reasoned double standards surrounding 'money'. First, a client who appears to be wealthy pays a large fee to Cheon Ji Hoon and asks for a case, and Cheon Ji Hoon coolly declines the request by saying, “Strangely, I do not want to receive this money.” Cheon Ji Hoon then exclaims, arguing that it is their office policy to receive only 1,000 won in commission.

For a while, Cheon Ji Hoon's absurd deficit management arouses laughter and laughter. He hides in the corner of the office to avoid the landlord who came to receive the delayed rent and rolls his eyes. In addition, the sad figure of Cheon Ji Hoon, who squatted on the cold office floor and fell asleep on a sheet of newspaper, is reflected, raising the curiosity of why he refuses to pay high fees and suffers. After that, a defense philosophy that can guess why Cheon Ji Hoon insists on '1,000 won in commission' was revealed. Cheon Ji Hoon said, “People who come here don’t come to learn about the law. I'm here because I need help," he said, sharing warm communion with young children like our neighbors. This reveals Cheon Ji Hoon's willingness to be on the side of clients who do not have money and no support, which creates a warm smile.