Namgoong Min intrigues as a cost-effective lawyer in upcoming legal drama

Slated to air in the fall after ‘Today’s Webtoon’, we have our first look at Namgoong Min as Cheon Ji Hoon from the upcoming drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’! The legal drama is set to follow Namgoong Min as a particularly cost-effective lawyer, who only charges a fee of 1,000 South Korean Won (approximately 60 Indian Rupees).

Despite his proven skills, Cheon Ji Hoon sides with those in need, unafraid of standing up against those who abuse and manipulate the system with the help of their power and money. The new stills offer a look at Cheon Ji Hoon’s different quirks. Although fashionably dressed with permed hair and a true force to be reckoned with, the character teases a comical side with his expressions and mannerisms.

Check out the new stills, below:

SBS has also released its ‘Title Teaser’ for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, teasing its release in September. Watch the clip, below:

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ will also star Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa, Park Jin Woo, and Gong Min Jung. Joining Namgoong Min’s character Cheon Ji Hoon, Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of Baek Ma Ri. From a “royal family” in judicial circles, she is in the last leg of her training to become a prosecutor. Meanwhile, Choi Dae Hoon stars as Seo Min Hyuk, who dreams of marrying Baek Ma Ri. Also a prosecutor from a “royal” judicial family, he returns to South Korea after two years spent in training in Brooklyn.

Namgoong Min had previously shared his thoughts about the upcoming drama, sharing, “This is a project that I’m really looking forward to.” Stay tuned for more updates!

