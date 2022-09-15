Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun and Choi Dae Hoon star in the vintage style character posters for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

SBS released the character posters of Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Choi Dae Hoon on September 14th. The humorous appearance of the 'three hot issues in the legal world' transformed into a cover model for a magazine titled 'a thousand-dollar lawyer' makes you want to open your mouth right away. First, Namgoong Min decorated the cover of the first issue. The irony of sipping espresso in a shabby lawyer's office that has been converted from an old coffee shop makes people laugh. In addition, the unbalance of enjoying comic books in pot ramen with a gentle visual like a British gentleman, and the eccentric aspect of using the law code as a pot stand are also points that cause laughter.

Kim Ji Eun is the main character of the 2nd cover. In the poster, Kim Ji Eun, with her bling-bling rich lawyer visual, is sitting at the desk of a shabby lawyer's office, struggling with piles of documents. She has a phone in one hand and a pen in the other, and the expression on her face is sad because she is mentally exhausted from work without a break. Lastly, Choi Dae Hoon decorated the cover of issue 3. Introduced as a 'true romanticist of this age' and 'prepared first-class groomsman prosecutor Seo Min Hyuk', Choi Dae Hoon proposes to someone with a ring and a rose in both hands. However, the bright wink that can't be found seriously as if he's looking like a young groom.