Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun and more star in the artistic poster for upcoming legal drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’
SBS released the main poster for Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun starrer drama.
'One Dollar Lawyer' showed off a group poster on September 7th showing Namgoong Min (Cheon Ji Hoon), Kim Ji Eun (Baek Ma Ri), Choi Dae Hoon (Seo Min Hyuk), and Park Jin Woo transformed into legal heroes leading the people. The released poster witty homage to the famous painting 'Liberty Leading the People', a symbol of the 'French Revolution', raises interest. In the poster, the four people stand proudly on top of a mountain of 50,000 won bills and gold bars stacked like a mountain.
In particular, Namgoong Min, who is at the forefront, robs the public of his prestige by putting a flag made of 1,000 won bills at the top. Therefore, like the 'Goddess of Liberty' who led the French Revolution, Namgoong Min, a 'Greek god of defence', who will create a world where people can live like a human being with a commission of 1,000 won, is expected to play an active role.
At the same time, Kim Ji Eun wearing a hot pink suit and boasting an arrogant figure, Choi Dae Hoon with a fumbled expression compared to a solemn court attire, and Park Jin Woo holding an abacus with a worried expression provoked laughter and became a 'one dollar lawyer'. The humorous character play to be showcased and the raucous 1,000 won revolution that they will unfold raises expectations.
Cheon Ji Hoon (Namgoong Min) is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law.
Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and possesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hoon.
