Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun and more star in the artistic poster for upcoming legal drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

Cheon Ji Hoon (Namgoong Min) is a lawyer with an unusual style. His hair has a stylish perm. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law.

Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and possesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hoon.

