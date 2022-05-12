Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa & Park Jin Woo CONFIRMED to lead ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer', which aims to air in 2022 the main lineup of Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa, and Park Jin Woo. It is a thrilling court action drama in which Chun Ji Hoon, who has a fee of only 1,000 won or 1 dollar and is by far the best, fights against wealthy lawyers.

Namgoong Min takes on the role of 'Chun Ji Hoon', the most cost-effective legal hero that is out there. Chun Ji Hoon has stylish perm hair and a strong impression that you might encounter in a small alley. Through the dramas 'Stove League', 'Chief Kim', 'The Veil', and 'Doctor Prisoner', he received full support from viewers and we can now see Namgoong Min in another powerful role.

Kim Ji Eun will play the role of 'Baek Ma Ri', the last powerful player for the Judicial Research and Training Institute, with gorgeous specs and a brilliant future. In the drama, Baek Ma Ri, who was arrogant and overflowing with self-esteem, meets a good-looking idol named Cheon Byeon, and her smooth life takes a sudden break.

Choi Dae Hoon takes on the role of 'Seo Min Hyuk', a prosecutor from the powerful people in the legal world who wants the things he enjoys being in the inner circle. After returning to Korea after two years of training at the Brooklyn District Prosecutors' Office, Seo Min Hyuk's next life goal is to change the law firm 'Baek' to 'Baek & Seo' through marriage with Baek Ma Ri.

Lee Deok Hwa takes on the role of Baek Hyun Moo, a lawyer who founded a large law firm, 'Baek', the grandfather of Baek Ma Ri. Baek Hyun Moo is a person who has the belief that 'defense is done with the heart'. He is also the one who sent his granddaughter, Baek Ma Ri, to Cheon Byeon.

Park Jin Woo takes on the role of Sa Ma Jang, the secretary in a law firm, who becomes a genius in the drama, spends his own money, drives his car, and takes care of everything, including his salary.

