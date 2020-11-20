Namgoong Min OPENS UP about playing passionate cop in Awaken; Says there’s ‘hidden story behind the main one’

Namgoong Min recently opened up about his role in the upcoming drama Awake, working with Seolhyun and Lee Chung Ah, and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

Namgoong Min recently shared details about his upcoming drama Awaken. Fro the unversed, Awaken will be a murder mystery drama that will follow the connections between mysterious events unfolding in the present and the secrets behind an enigmatic incident that took place in a village 28 years ago. Namgoong Min will star in the drama as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric but brilliant team leader of a special task force at the National Police Agency, while AOA’s Seolhyun will play passionate police officer Gong Hye Won. Lee Chung Ah will also star in the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted as a young child and returns to Korea to solve the serial killer case connected to her lost memories of her childhood from 28 years ago.

When asked why he chose to star in this drama, Namgoong Min said via Soompi, “I was drawn to the fresh script. I really liked that it was not a one-dimensional mystery in which detectives solve problems while investigating murder cases. I thought it was interesting how there is a hidden story behind the main story.” Concerning his character that is a 180-degree transformation from his previous projects, he commented, “Do Jung Woo is a character who is usually sloppy and sly, but when he is working on a case, he changes into someone mysterious and serious. I thought that was one of his charms.”

Then he talked about his teamwork with Seolhyun and Lee Chung Ah. He said, “Despite the fact that it was our first time filming together, we were able to film in a fun and comfortable atmosphere. Our characters are very different, but everything went smoothly from the beginning. We are always discussing each scene and working hard to create a story together.”

The actor also shared details about their characters. First, he talked about Seolhyun’s new role, saying, “Gong Hye Won is one of the special team members chosen by Do Jung Woo. She’s young but smart and bold, which is why he brought her onto his team. Although they are in a superior-subordinate relationship, they have quarrelsome chemistry, and I think you’ll be able to see their fantastic teamwork as partners who trust and value each other.”

Then he talked about Lee Chung Ah’s character Jamie. He shared, “Jamie is an FBI-turned-investigator who came from the States to help investigate the murder case Do Jung Woo’s team is working on. From the first meeting, Do Jung Woo and Jamie doubt each other, and they maintain a careful, delicate relationship. They are both alike and different, which will add more fun to the drama.”

Namgoong Min gave another hint about the drama, saying, “You should not miss the first six episodes. If you follow a drama in which the main characters deduce something, you always feel a thrilling tension from the mystery towards the end of their discoveries. You’ll probably experience that kind of fun in those six episodes.” Lastly, he said, “I don’t know what the viewers will think about the drama, so I am curious to watch it as well. The cast and crew are working hard, so please look forward to it.”

Credits :Soompi

