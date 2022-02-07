Namgoong Min reviewing lead role in new Webtoon-based drama

Actor Namgoong Min is reportedly in talks to star in JTBC’s upcoming drama, ‘Sacred Divorce’ (literal title). On February 7, a media outlet had reported this news, following which, a representative from 935 Entertainment, Namgoong Min’s agency responded that the actor is reviewing the offer currently. The representative shared, “Namgoong Min received an offer to star in ‘Sacred Divorce,’ and he is currently reviewing the offer. It is one of the projects that he received an offer for.”

‘Sacred Divorce’ is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, and follows the turbulent story of 45-year-old divorce lawyer Shin Sung Han, as he solves the problems of different families. In the work, Shin Sung Han is born and raised in a wealthy family, but in the wake of a decisive event in his life, he belatedly becomes a divorce lawyer after passing his last bar exam at the age of 39. Reportedly, Namgoong Min has been approached for this role, which will air in 2023.

Meanwhile, the actor is reportedly also in talks to star in SBS’ ‘A Thousand Won Lawyer’ (literal title). The drama is set to follow the story of an especially skilled lawyer, who charges a commission fee of 1000 South Korean Won. As Namgoong Min has received a Daesang (Grand Prize) for two years in a row now, with SBS’ ‘Hot Stove League’ in 2020, and MBC’s ‘The Veil’ in 2021, he has been dubbed as an actor whom you ‘trust and watch’, making anticipation high for his next project.

