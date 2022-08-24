Namgoong Min stars in the unique animated teaser poster for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

A teaser poster for 'One Dollar Lawyer' has been released. The appearance of lawyer Namgoong Min displayed in a vending machine with a 1,000 Korean won price tag stimulates the desire to purchase.

On August 24th, 'One Dollar Lawyer' released a teaser poster that depicts the main character Namgoong Min with a witty illustration, drawing attention. In the drama, Namgoong Min takes on the role of Cheon Ji Hoon, the most cost-effective legal hero that can be met with one thousand won. In this related poster, Namgoong Min embodies lawyer Cheon Ji Hoon in a three-piece suit, sunglasses, and stylish perm hair like a gentleman. However, unlike the elegant visuals, the place where he is displayed is a vending machine, which raises interest. Moreover, he has a price tag of 1,000 won attached to it.

On the other hand, the phrase 'How to live like a human being, I will protect you' written on the vending machine attracts attention. 'A Dollar Lawyer' is expected to portray the chastity of lawyer Cheon Ji Hoon, who is on the side of the underprivileged who is not protected by the law. Therefore, expectations are high for the thrilling catharsis that the justice realization cider story will bring.

At the same time, expectations rise vertically with the pleasant laughter and heartwarming humanism that Namgoong Min, who has transformed into the reality-based legal hero Cheon Ji Hoon, needed in our time. 'One Dollar Lawyer' will be broadcast for the first time on September 23.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young display their chaotic personalities in new teaser and posters for ‘The Law Cafe’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.