Namgoong Min’s My Dearest pulls ahead of The First Responders 2 in viewership ratings with latest episodes

The fifth episode of MBC's historical drama My Dearest aired its latest episode on August 18th. It has been confirmed that it garnered a nationwide rating of 8.4 percent, an incredible 3.2 percent increase compared to the ratings of episode 4. My Dearest rose to the highest point on the Friday-Saturday dramas list with a gigantic leap in the viewership ratings. The contending SBS thriller drama The First Responders 2 recorded a viewership rating of 6.3%, which is an average rating that was maintained even with the airing of the previous episodes. Let's delve into the specifics.

My Dearest starring Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Da In, and others:

In the fifth episode, the romance between Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin) was brewing. Lee Jang Hyun expressed his feelings to Yu Gil Chae just enough, yet it felt heartbreaking. It seemed like Yu Gil Chae was driving Lee Jang Hyun away, yet she felt her heart going out to Lee Jang Hyun in a flash. She stressed over him and went to Ganghwa-do in spite of the danger even as Lee Jang Hyun was suffering. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin essayed the beautiful and emotional storyline of these two individuals in a sensitive and enthusiastic light, making the fans feel like they are right there with the two. In just 5 episodes itself, viewers are made to feel as though their love may not survive the brutal war but they will die trying.

The First Responders 2 starring Kim Rae Won and others:

In the last 4 episodes, Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won) frantically attempted to keep down Bong Do Jin (Son Ho Jun), who needed to catch the culprit even at the expense of his own life, subsequent to capturing the offender in the serial arson and murder case. He goes on to leave the Taewon Police Station for some time to quiet down his miserable heart, which has left him broken and alone. What's more, when Jin Ho Gae even gets a call from his accomplice criminal investigator Gong Myung Pil (Kang Ki Dung), who frantically tries to convince him to return, he goes on to reject his situation as the head of the National Investigation Headquarters and flags off the resumption of the case as well as its investigation.

