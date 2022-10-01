Namgoong Min’s ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ hit all new high after week 1; ‘Blind’ reaches all-time low
The latest weekend dramas are in a race for ratings. Read ahead to know more.
In the 3rd episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer' was broadcast on the 30th (Fri). As a result, 'One Thousand Dollar Lawyer' recorded the highest viewership rating of 15.9% and took the first place in the weekly miniseries in an explosive upward trend. In addition, 13.5% in the metropolitan area and 12.9% nationwide, surpassing double-digit viewership ratings within two weeks of broadcasting, taking the overwhelming first place among all programs in the same time zone, including Friday-Saturday dramas. Furthermore, the viewership rating of 2049 also recorded 4.4%, ranking first in the drama aired for a week.
The third episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'The Golden Spoon' recorded 5.5%, down 1.9% from the second episode of 7.4%. The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."
Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes.
The 5th episode of tvN's Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind' recorded its lowest rating at 1.785% based on paid households. 'Blind', which maintained the 2% range after the first episode (3.4%), recorded a further drop in the 1% range after 5 episodes, drawing a downward trend in viewership.
ALSO READ: MONSTA X’s Kihyun gears up for his first ever solo comeback releasing on THIS date
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the dramas? Let us know in the comments below.