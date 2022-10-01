Namgoong Min’s ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ hit all new high after week 1; ‘Blind’ reaches all-time low

In the 3rd episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer' was broadcast on the 30th (Fri). As a result, 'One Thousand Dollar Lawyer' recorded the highest viewership rating of 15.9% and took the first place in the weekly miniseries in an explosive upward trend. In addition, 13.5% in the metropolitan area and 12.9% nationwide, surpassing double-digit viewership ratings within two weeks of broadcasting, taking the overwhelming first place among all programs in the same time zone, including Friday-Saturday dramas. Furthermore, the viewership rating of 2049 also recorded 4.4%, ranking first in the drama aired for a week.

The third episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'The Golden Spoon' recorded 5.5%, down 1.9% from the second episode of 7.4%. The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."