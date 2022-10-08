Namgoong Min’s One Dollar Lawyer reaches highest rating; The Golden Spoon increases slightly

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, the 5th episode of SBS' Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer', which aired on October 7th, recorded 14.9 percent in nationwide household standards. This is 2% percent ahead of the previous highest rating of 12.9 percent recorded for the last three episodes.

This is a 2.9 percentage point increase from the 12.0% recorded by the 4th episode, which is the previous broadcast, and it is a figure that exceeds its own highest viewership rating of 12.9% recorded by the last 3 episodes. As a result, 'One Dollar Lawyer' took the first place in viewer ratings for the Friday-Saturday drama broadcast on the same day with an overwhelming record. Even though the previous work 'Today's Webtoon' recorded a rating of 1%, the first episode started with 8.1%, showing Namgoong Min's box office power, 'One Dollar Lawyer' broke the 10% level in three episodes and once again set its own highest ratings. continues to rise.

The Golden Spoon and Blind Ratings:

Episode 5 of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Gold Spoon' had a rating of 5.9%. This is a 0.8 percentage point increase from the 5.1% recorded by the 4th episode, which was the last broadcast, and fell short of the second episode's highest rating of 7.4%. Meanwhile, the 6th episode of tvN's Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind' aired on this day recorded 2.194%, slightly lower than the 2.847% recorded for the last 6 episodes.

One Dollar Lawyer:

The drama follows Cheon Ji Hun (Namgoong Min), a lawyer with an unusual style. He charges only 1,000 won (about $1 USD) for his service, but he is one of the most skilled lawyers around. He fights against the most expensive lawyers and their rich clients, who try to get away with breaking the law. Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun) works as a prosecutor’s assistant after graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. She is confident and possesses high self-esteem. Her grandfather is Baek Hyun Mu (Lee Deok Hwa), who founded the famous Baek Law Firm and works at his law firm as a lawyer. Baek Ma Ri’s life goes smoothly, but her life changes after she meets Cheon Ji Hun.

