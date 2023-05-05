Namgoong Min's upcoming drama Lovers' extra banned from filming site after controversy over past actions

Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide and sexual assault.

MBC has issued a statement in response to a dispute about an extra in their upcoming Namgoong Min’s drama ‘Lovers’. On May 4, MBC said that the actor in question would not be performing in the drama and that the contract with the external firm providing background actors had been terminated.

MBC’s statement

MBC issued an apology and said that necessary actions were being taken against the individual involved. In the statement, MBC stated, “The MBC production staff is seen here. We are taking fans' concerns about the supporting cast management company for the drama 'Lovers' extremely seriously. An external professional business for supporting actors is currently involved in the production of 'Lovers,' and we have confirmed that the individual in issue has visited various [filming] locations.”

“As MBC considers the thoughts and concerns of viewers, we've decided to terminate our contract with the [management] company immediately, following the first measure of prohibiting this person from accessing the production site, in order to entirely rule out any possible appearances,” the statement added.

“We will try our best with production to the finish so that the drama 'Lovers' can begin its first broadcast amid the love and interest of viewers. Thank you very much.”

What actually happened?

On May 4, yesterday, a mother (referred to as ‘A’) of two deceased daughters uploaded a YouTube video advocating for people to boycott MBC's upcoming drama ‘Lovers.’ In the video, ‘A’ shared how her daughter (known as ‘B’), who worked as a background actress, reported to the police in 2004 that she had been sexually assaulted by 12 individuals, including her agency's head and casting manager. “A” further explained that throughout the investigation, ‘B’ was victimized by the police and threatened by the perpetrators, eventually leading to her suicide in 2009. ‘A’ also revealed that ‘B's’ sister, who had introduced her to the acting job, had also died by suicide.

‘A’ went on to state that one of the perpetrators had been cast as an extra in ‘Lovers,’ and although a request had been made to have the individual removed from the production, MBC took no action. As a result, ‘A’ urged people to boycott the drama.

About Lovers

MBC will soon release a new drama series called ‘Lovers,’ a historical romance set in the Joseon Dynasty. It follows the story of Lee Jang Hyun, a man who has vowed never to marry, but later falls in love with Yoo Gil Chae, a woman who still believes in love despite two failed marriages. Namgoong Min will play the role of Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae. The drama is scheduled to debut in the later half of the year.

