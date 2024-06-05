‘NamJin forever’: Did BTS' RM gift snacks with special connection to Jin on LOST MV filming set? Fans think so

BTS' RM recently dropped his new album Right Place, Wrong Person, which has already reached significant milestones in the music industry. In a series of new behind-the-scenes photos, it was revealed that he shared Korean snacks with the crew members on the set of LOST, showcasing his genuine character and earning widespread appreciation.

RM gifts Jin ramyeon to everyone

On June 4, Audrey Harim Kang, an extra in Namjoon's LOST music video, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself with Namjoon and others from the shoot. In her post, she wrote, "RM gave us Korean snacks and Korean ramyeon! I’ve been craving Korean snacks in London, so it was extra special when I received them. It definitely cheered everyone up."

Among the various Korean snacks in the photos, fans particularly noticed Jin ramen, a brand endorsed by BTS member Jin. This detail made the interaction extra special, creating a charming ‘NamJin forever moment’ that fans couldn't get enough of.

Meanwhile, RM's solo venture has struck gold, achieving remarkable success with his new album Right Place, Wrong Person. Released on May 24, this introspective collection of 11 tracks has earned him his highest debut on Billboard's charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking significant milestones in his solo career.

Advertisement

Notably, RM's previous project Indigo peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2022. His latest album also produced hits on various charts: Heaven and TT TT (Credit Roll) debuted at No. 2 and 3 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, with Heaven also reaching No. 3 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Additionally, Nuts, Groin, and Domodachi featuring Little Simz made it to the World Digital Song Sales chart. These achievements add to his elite collection of solo No. 1s, including previous hits like Winter Flower, Don't, Sexy Nukim, and Wild Flower.

More about RM’s solo career

Kim Nam Joon, known as RM, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer born in Ilsan, South Korea. He serves as the main rapper, songwriter, and leader of the boy band BTS, managed by BIGHIT MUSIC. Before his BTS debut, RM performed as an underground rapper named Runch Randa and also collaborated with Zico. In 2015, RM released his first solo mixtape, RM. He has since collaborated with artists like Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, and Primary. RM, along with BTS, was awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the South Korean President for their contributions to Korean culture and literature.

Advertisement

In July 2021, they were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae In to promote sustainable growth and enhance South Korea's global standing. In November 2022, RM received a plaque of appreciation from South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration and released his first studio album, Indigo, marking his solo debut.

He also featured in Balming Tiger's song SEXY NUKIM. In 2023, he appeared in So!YoON!'s Smoke Sprite and Colde's Don't Ever Say Love Me. Recently, RM was appointed honorary ambassador for the defense ministry's war-remains excavation agency. RM enlisted in the mandatory military services on December 11, 2023.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin to hold solo fan meet Never-Never in July, marking first event after agency change; CHECK dates, ticketing details and more