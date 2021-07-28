NamJin moment, self written Korean rap and the maknae line: Here’s everything you MISSED in BTS at BBC Radio 1

BTS DOESN’T STOP!

The seven talented artists are marching their way into the regular lives of music lovers every day. This time with their appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Known for its famous live stages, over the years, Live Lounge has become a place for world-class musicians to present special performances to their global audience. Some noteworthy mentions are Harry Styles covering Lizzo’s Juice, Miley Cyrus covering Summertime Sadness, Kings Of Leon cover of Robyn's Dancing On My Own and the list just keeps going on.



BTS made an addition of their own to the star-studded features on Live Lounge. They performed a total of 3 songs on BBC Radio 1. Starting with their first full- English release and the song that took the world by storm ‘Dynamite’, BTS decked up in luxurious colourful outfits. Ball caps and berets, ties and knee-length pants, the BTS boys pulled off cute but sophisticated in a way only known to them. A live band joining them, Jungkook and Jimin showed off their mettle for singing, doing high notes and occasional riffs flawlessly.

For ‘Permission to Dance’, the boys were seen in denim wear and suede shoes much like their music video’s theme. Leader RM, with a pair of glasses on his nose, made the fans revisit his days on the variety show ‘Problematic Men’. V’s soothing voice adorning his handsome face and Jin with his spectacular pronunciation looking smart in whites had the fans swooning over them. Lightly grooving at the start, BTS was joined by a group of dancers towards the end, creating a flash mob appearance. At one point Jin and RM almost collided with each other making fans go gaga over the adorable ‘NamJin’ moment.



Lastly, a much-anticipated cover performance was on the cards. BTS did their own rendition of I'll Be Missing You (Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and Sting Cover). RM started off the performance with some heartfelt words of “This right here, goes out to everyone that can’t see someone that they truly love”. The members of BTS changed some of the lyrics of the original song to make the song fit their message of missing their fans, ARMY. Suga and J-Hope made their own raps in Korean to add to the song. Suga sang of spotting no end to the virus but hoping for one and waiting until the day he could greet his fans again. J-Hope rapped with a desperate voice about feeling a longing and experiencing the loneliness of missing his fans and waiting to see them again.



What’s more is musician Sting gave a shoutout to BTS on his Twitter account, appreciating the group with clap emojis. Check out below.

What did you think of the performances? Let us know below.