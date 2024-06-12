‘Namjoon serenading him’: Top 10 fan reactions to BTS’ Jin’s military discharge day as well as full group reunion; Check out

On the morning of June 12, Jin completed his military service under the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. Fellow BTS members, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, currently fulfilling their military duties, welcomed Jin back with warm hugs upon his discharge.

RM added a special touch to the occasion by playing BTS’ hit song Dynamite on the saxophone. Both offline and online, Jin's fans, ARMYs, are joyously celebrating this momentous occasion. Let’s check out top fan reactions.

All BTS members will be back soon

With BTS' Jin marking the first return, fans are eagerly anticipating the military discharge of other BTS members, growing more excited with each passing day. Fans rejoiced knowing that from now on, they would only receive return notices and no more enlistment notices, bringing a sense of relief and joy to the BTS community.

BTS’ Jin finally completing his service

As the oldest member of BTS, Jin has been under the spotlight since 2017 due to the looming mandatory enlistment done by all non-disabled South Korean men over 19, requiring at least 20 months of military service. The constant pressure on Jin and the group regarding their enlistment status kept fans on edge. Now that this chapter is behind them, both ARMYs and BTS can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

BTS’ Jin’s ARMY being sad

During his year-long training at the center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province, Jin formed close friendships with many military personnel. As Jin was discharged today, it was an emotional farewell for the military members he had befriended. Many were visibly upset, some even shedding tears as they bid farewell to Jin.

BTS planning this moment for fans

The BTS members made the decision to reunite in front of the military base first to share the special moment with their fans, ARMYs. However, considering the safety concerns, they ensured that fans were included, not on-spot as that might get chaotic, but by live-streaming of the event by Korean media from a comfortable location, prioritizing the well-being of everyone involved.

All should come home soon

As Jin returned home and was warmly welcomed by the other members, fans rejoiced at the sight of all seven of them together again, eagerly urging for their collective return.

Fans upset as SUGA wasn’t there to welcome Jin

Due to SUGA being enlisted in public service he wasn’t there to welcome Jin as he cannot be filmed. Fans were upset as SUGA couldn’t make it there.

SUGA reunited with BTS and ARMY

But finally after the OT7 pictures were released fans were happy to see SUGA being reunited with other BTS members.

RM’s iconic saxophone

As the members shared hugs and celebrated, RM added a special touch by playing BTS' hit song Dynamite on the saxophone. As emotions were running high, RM's saxophone performance created a chaotic yet hilarious moment, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the reunion.

Fans abiding by rules

BTS fans admirably adhered to the request to refrain from visiting the site of Jin's military discharge. Their obedient agreement resulted in none of them showing up, earning praises from both reporters and fellow ARMYs alike for their responsible behavior.

BTS taking days off

BTS taking their day off from their busy schedule as all six of them are enlisted with some of them on full day leaves while some here for a while made fans celebrate their bond with each other.

