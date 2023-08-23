Nana, Lee Han Byul’s Mask Girl crosses 2.8 million views in 3 days, reaching 2nd on Top 10 of Non-English TV

According to Netflix’s Top 10 website on August 23, Mask Girl has come out at no. 2 on Top 10 (Non-English TV) as it crossed 2.8 million views in just 3 days after release! The series showed in the Top 10 list of many countries like The Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia. Fans are excited that many people are watching the suspense thriller series that have them hooked from episode 1.

Mask Girl starring Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Lee Han Byul, Ahn Jae Hong and others:

The drama follows Kim Momi, a woman who lives three different lives. Kim Momi is an ordinary office worker who once dreamed of being a superstar but being put down for her physical appearance, she always remained in the shadows. But she had an escape route to live her dreams- becoming Mask Girl. She danced for people in a mask as a BJ and accumulated many fans until fame became an issue and fans got too close. Kim Momi realized the price of being someone with a fanbase quickly. The series is based on the webtoon released in 2016 and has been adapted as a 7 episode series. Lee Han Byul, Nana and Go Hyun Jung play the role of Kim Momi while Ahn Jae Hong plays the role of Joo Oh Nam and Yeom Hye Ran plays Joo Oh Nam’s mother who is out for vengeance.

Advertisement

Why is Mask Girl becoming so popular?

Since the teasers were released, many knew that Nana, Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran would be appearing in the show but they did not know who was playing the original Kim Momi. On the day of the press junket, fans got to know about the rookie actress Lee Han Byul but they were not aware of how good she would be at her role. She shocked the crowd with her amazing acting skills and her resemblance to the webtoon characters. The drama itself was also an eye-opener in regards to standards of beauty, parasocial relationships, the lengths people go to achieve their dreams and more. The 7 episode series was raw, realistic and mind-boggling in the way they presented these concepts through characters!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Mask Girl Ep 1 Review: Lee Han Byeol debuts as Kim Momi; Ahn Jae Hong is intriguing