Narco-Saints: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok and more star in thrilling posters and trailer for upcoming series

Netflix has revealed new updates about its upcoming series, ‘Narco-Saints’! Starring Ha Jung Woo, Park Hae Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Hwang Jung Min, Jo Woo Ji, Jang Chen and more, the upcoming series is slated to greet audiences on September 9. Directed and co-written by director Yoon Jong Bin, ‘Narco-Saints’ is loosely based on a real story.

The series is set to follow an entrepreneur as he ends up joining a secret mission by the government to capture a Korean drug lord residing in Suriname, and risking his life in the process. The star-studded series will feature Ha Jung Woo as Kang In Gu, the ordinary entrepreneur who ends up heavily involved in crime.

Hwang Jung Min will appear as Jeon Yo Hwan, a powerful drug lord who controls Suriname. As the character Agent Choi, Park Hae Soo will take on the role of a National Intelligence Service agent and takes the help of Ha Jung Woo’s Kang In Gu to take down Jeon Yo Hwan (Hwang Jung Min).

Jo Woo Jin is set to appear as Hyun Ki Tae, who is Jeon Yo Hwan’s right-hand man. Yoo Yeon Seok, meanwhile, joins as lawyer David Park, the real mastermind behind Jeon Yo Hwan’s organisation. Further, as a special appearance, Jang Chen will portray Chen Jin, the head of a gang in Suriname.

Check out the character posters for ‘Narco-Saints’, below:

Netflix also released a ‘Character Trailer’ for the upcoming series. The trailer starts with the narration, “The Lord has said that money is the root of all evil, and that those who covet it will have pierced themselves with many sorrows. They will have a glimpse of hell. Let’s greet them with a warm hallelujah.” Along with this, we see glimpses of the cast as their characters, giving us a peek into the world of ‘Narco-Saints’. Suspense builds as the trailer continues, aided by the accompanying music.

Watch the trailer, below:

