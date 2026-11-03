Naruto: Spider Man Brand New Day’s Destin Daniel Cretton’s adaptation gets greenlit for Spring 2027; Report

Naruto, the popular shonen manga series, is all set to receive a feature-length live-action adaptation, with the project officially greenlit by the production studio. The upcoming film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for helming Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

Naruto Live-Action: Brand New Day director’s manga adaptation gets greenlit

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures will produce the film and handle its international distribution. Lionsgate has officially greenlit the project, which will mark Destin Daniel Cretton's next directorial venture following Brand New Day.

Apart from directing the film, Cretton will also serve as its writer and producer. Production is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with Lionsgate overseeing the film's development and handling domestic distribution.

Speaking about the project, the director said, "As a longtime fan of Naruto, I've always loved that beneath the extraordinary action is a story filled with heart, humor, and humanity. Kishimoto sensei created a world where unlikely heroes do extraordinary things, and that's what makes it so special."

Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto follows Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous orphan and aspiring ninja who dreams of earning the recognition of his peers and becoming the Hokage, the strongest leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, while a demon fox (Kurama) resides inside him. The manga is divided into two parts, following Naruto's journey from his pre-teen years into adolescence.

Over the years, the manga has received several anime adaptations and theatrical releases. The original Naruto anime and its sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, explore the central storyline, while The Last: Naruto the Movie serves as a canonical continuation of the narrative. The franchise later expanded into the next generation with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , which follows the adventures of Naruto's son.

Interestingly, Kishimoto sensei has also returned with a new manga project titled Naruto: Shadow Rising, reportedly exploring events in Naruto's life between Shippuden and Boruto.

As for the live-action adaptation, actor Charles Melton is reportedly the only confirmed cast member so far. He is expected to portray Kakashi Hatake, Naruto's team leader and mentor. Further casting details are yet to be announced.

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