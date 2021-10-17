NATURE’s Aurora set to lead the web drama ‘Introduction to International Students’ Hahaha’

On October 16th, n.CH Entertainment, the agency, announced, "NATURE's Aurora will appear in the original Home Choice web drama ‘Introduction to International Students’ Hahaha’, which is scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of 2022." ‘Introduction to International Students’ Hahaha’ is a comical study abroad story created by the main character, Leona, who struggles to hide the secret, and her dorm roommates.

It is based on a webtoon that was created by Kang Se Romi , a Korean writer who studied in China, and is gaining great popularity on the Chinese content platform 'iQiyi'. Aurora took on the role of the main character, Leona. As a college student who came to Korea from China to study, she is a beauty that makes even passers-by look back. However, she has a secret to maintaining her beauty by slimming her original fat body with 'magic correction underwear'.

Previously, Aurora made a special appearance in the drama 'San Ha Ryong', which was broadcast on China's largest video channel YOUKU and gained great popularity, revealing a short but strong presence. Among them, Aurora, who first appeared in the lead role in 'International Students Haha Introduction', will show a pleasant chemistry with actors such as Min Chan Ki, Min Chae Eun, Yang Hye Ji, and Seon Seon.

Meanwhile, ‘Introduction to International Students’ Hahaha’, featuring Aurora, will be serviced on domestic and overseas OTT platforms such as China and Korea in the first half of 2022. We plan to present a story that empathizes with the global village with humor that transcends borders and racial barriers.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.