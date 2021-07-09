Navarasa: Mani Ratnam speaks on 9 directors & over 40 actors working without any fee: It was quite amazing

Mani Ratnam spoke about the overwhelming feeling when stars and directors decided to charge not a single penny for the project and putting the anthology together.

Mani Ratnam is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. His last theatrical release was Chekka Chivantha Vanam and the gangster drama turned out to be a huge box office. Currently, he has been filming his monumental epic Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam has recently ventured into the webspace for the first time by putting together one of the ambitious anthologies in Tamil cinema called ‘Navarasa’. It is a nine-film anthology with some of the biggest names in the industry. The first teaser of the film will be out on Friday.

Navarasa helmer Mani Ratnam spoke to Hindustan Times about 9 directors and over 40 actors working for the anthology without charging a single penny. He said, “Yes, except the production cost and the fees of the workers for whom Navarasa was made. They were paid their salaries, but the rest practically worked free of cost. They gave us time for everything, it was quite amazing, it humbles you.” He also spoke about the web being a flexible medium and said, “Yes, like this current project, probably couldn’t have been done for the big screen. It has got nine different stories, which gives you the freedom to think of an anthology and different formats. I think the web just opens up and gives you a huge range in terms of the kind of stories you want to say.”

Mani Ratnam also spoke about getting together with Jayendra Panchpakesan and putting the project together. “In the pandemic, we talked on the phone and decided we should do something for the film industry because it has been badly affected. There has not been work for a very long time, and most of them are daily wage earners. We needed to do something substantial, and not just a token thing, which would make a real difference,” said Mani.

