Naveen Kasturia opens up on the success of Aspirants: I was fearful that it might be compared to Kota Factory

Naveen Kasturia starrer web series Aspirants is garnering attention for its storyline. The actor talks about the success of the show.

Actor Naveen Kasturia has all reasons to be happy. His recently released web series Aspirants has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The actor, who did not expect this kind of response, is on cloud nine. The show Aspirants is by The Viral Fever (TVF), and it is created by Arunabh Kumar and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. The show was directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and features Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja. The web series is being aired on TVF’s YouTube channel.

Talking about the success of the show to The Indian Express, the actor said that he did not expect that people will like the show this much. “There was also a fear that the show may be compared to another show Kota Factory which was also on a similar theme. I have not seen it but it is also talking about the education system. But seeing the response I am happy,” he added. This is the actor’s second collaboration with TVF. He was also seen in the show Pitchers.

The web series, Aspirants is a story about three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK (Shwet Ketu) who are preparing for the UPSC exam at Rajender Nagar, Delhi. There are six episodes in the series.

The Aspirant actor will be next seen in Runaway Lugaai which will be aired on MX Player. The story is set in Patna. It is a comedy series that stars Naveen Kasturia and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. He will be essaying the role of a judge in the show. The story is about a man who is looking for his newlywed bride, who goes missing soon after their wedding.

