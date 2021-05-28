Naveen Kasturia opens up on ‘TVF Aspirants’ production getting halted & importance of positive content on OTT

TVF Aspirants star Naveen Kasturia speaks about how the production for the show halted and got delayed. His thoughts on the content having a positive impact on people and much more.

Naveen Kasturia has been garnering praise for his outstanding performance as the IAS officer Abhilash Sharma in TVF Aspirants. Naveen reunited with TVF after six years of delivering one of the most beloved web series ‘Pitchers’. The audience has garnered his performance worthy of being notable for time to come and the show itself has left an emotional footprint on the audience. Aspirants touched a raw nerve by showcasing the reality of UPSC aspirants, which is a dream seemingly far-fetched and how the journey can make or break a person. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Naveen spoke about testing COVID positive while filming the show.

“During the shoot of the show, I also tested positive and the shoot was halted for 20 days. This was in January. We started shooting in December and after the delay, we wrapped up in February,” said Naveen. He further spoke about the importance of positive content on OTT and said, “If people watch good shows, there’s nothing wrong about it. At a time like this, we need to make sure that the content we bring has a positive impact on people’s lives and helps them feel good. People are loving (the show), so that kind of gave me a bit of confidence.”

Naveen mentioned how things are bad for everyone and the fact that he is not untouched by the tragedy. “My uncle passed away a week ago. I don’t think koi bhi aisa hai jiske aas paas loss nahi hua ho. It’s a sad situation. I hope we get out of it soon,” said Naveen.

