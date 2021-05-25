Naveen Kasturia opens up on ‘TVF Aspirants’ season two: Ideally the second season should happen; Deets Inside

TVF Aspirants and Pitchers star Naveen Kasturia sheds some light on whether there would be a season two of Aspirants and opens up on shooting during the pandemic in Delhi.

TVF Aspirants, a show based on the students who live in Rajindar Nagar, Delhi, and hope to compete well in UPSC. The show which had its season finale on May 8 has made a special place in the hearts of fans, who also liked TVF’s previous outing Kota Factory, which has been picked up by a major OTT platform for the second season. Naveen Kasturia, who played the role of an IAS officer Abhilash Sharma spoke at length with India Today about various aspects of the show including a projected upcoming second season and shooting in Delhi (his hometown) in the middle of a pandemic.

“Since the show has been made in this format, ideally the second season should happen. The viewers have not really seen the journey, how did he (Abhilash) become an IAS. It should happen, but I don't know and can't comment on it,” said Naveen who clearly sees certain questions unanswered just like the fans and would like to further explore his character in the second season. Naveen returned to work with TVF after 6 long years and one a pathbreaking streaming series called Pitchers, which has also not received a much-awaited second season.

Naveen comes from Delhi but incidentally, he had never shot in the city prior to Aspirants. “I have never shot in Delhi. Although I have a home in Delhi, I stayed at a hotel because of the pandemic and avoided meeting my parents. But, I somehow enjoyed it a lot more this time. I would say that this was probably one of the best experiences I have had on sets.” TVF has not made an official announcement for season two yet.

