Naveen Kasturia on ‘Runaway Lugai’ costar Sanjay Mishra: He enjoys the process, something I am yet to learn

Naveen Kasturia spoke about Sanjay Mishra, who is co-starring with him in the new series ‘Runaway Lugai’. Naveen says acting is only a part of Sanjay’s life and much more.

Naveen Kasturia is the talk of the town after his mightly successful season one of ‘Aspirants’, where he portrayed the character of a corporate worker who aims to become the IAS officer and ends up achieving his goals. His portrayal was subtle, heartfelt, and downright entertaining. Riding high on the success, from an IAS officer, he will now be playing a district court judge in the latest comedy show ‘Runaway Lugai’. His character will have to find his bride that has run away and meanwhile try to solve the crimes committed by his father Sanjay Mishra.

In an interview with Midday, Naveen mentioned that the show was shot before the 2020 lockdown even came about. The production was completed in 2019 itself and the show got released on an OTT platform on 18 May with its first season having 10 episodes. In the chat, Naveen shared his experience of working with Sanjay Mishra and said, “Sanjay sir enjoys the process, something I am yet to learn from. He is passionate about so many things — collecting incense sticks, playing musical instruments, and cooking. Acting is only a part of his life.”

Naveen mentioned that the father-son chemistry in the show was one of the biggest draws for him in having agreed to be a part of the series. Further in the chat, he said that Sanjay Mishra has a very uncommon trait for an actor which most performers don’t possess, which is the ability to not take himself very seriously. He also mentioned that, unlike his process, Sanjay Mishra doesn’t fret about his lines.

