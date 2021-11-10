Naver WEBTOON announces 'Yumi's Cells' to get animation and musical adaptations

Good news for fans of 'Yumi's Cells', the popular webtoon 'Yumi's Cells', which boasts a total of 3.4 billion views, will be produced as an animation and musical following the drama. Naver WEBTOON announced on November 10, that the webtoon will be made into a feature-length animation for a theatrical release and a musical for local audiences.

For those unversed, 'Yumi's Cells' is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. 'Yumi's Cells' stars Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings. Paired opposite her is Ahn Bo Hyun, who starred as the straightforward and honest game developer Goo Woong. It received favourable reviews from fans, for its unusual setting, realistic episodes, and for depicting the unique bond between characters, in which cells in the head control each character's love, reason, and appetite! The series was hugely applauded for combining live-action and 3D animation, a novel attempt to break the frame of existing dramas.

The animation film will be co-produced by Studio N, a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon, and Locus (Sidus Animation), which produced the 3D animation movie 'Red Shoes' and is aiming to be released in the first half of 2023. In addition, it will be presented as a local musical. It will be produced by Studio N and Sam Company, a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon, and is currently in the planning and development stage. It aims to convey a different charm from the original webtoon and drama and aims to increase the appeal of 'Yumi's Cells' further.

