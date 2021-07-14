Navillera actor Jo Bok Rae to join new OCN drama alongside Um Tae Goo and Han Ye Ri

Jo Bok Rae joined the cast of Yoo Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri and Um Tae Goo starrer thriller OCN drama. Read ahead to know more.

According to multiple broadcasting officials on the 13th, Jo Bok Rae will appear in OCN's new drama "Home Town," which is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. The popular actor is set to join Um Tae Goo, Yoo Jae Myung and Han Ye Ri and everyone is looking forward to seeing their synergy as a cast together on this mystery thriller drama. He is known for his roles in ‘Navillera’, ‘Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny’, ‘Chief of Staff’, ‘Vampire Detective’, ‘Young Pal’ and is currently starring in ‘On The Verge of Insanity’ as the chairman Han Seung Gi.

“Hometown” is set in a small rural town in 1999 and centers around a police detective named Choi Hyung In, who is investigating a strange murder, and Jo Jung Hyun, who is searching for her missing niece. The two of them become involved in an incident with a terrorist named Jo Kyung Ho.

Yoo Jae Myung has been cast as Choi Hyung In, a police detective in the violent crimes division who lost his wife due to a terrorist incident. Consumed with guilt for failing to prevent his wife’s death, he lived like a ghost for a decade. When he’s put in charge of a strange murder case, he starts to suspect that the case, the terrorist incident, and his family are all connected.

Han Ye Ri has been cast as Jo Jung Hyun, who is a social outcast because she is the family member of a known terrorist. Her older brother ruined her life with his crimes, but she rebuilt her life by taking care of his daughter, Jo Jae Young. But when her niece goes missing, she comes face to face with tragedy once again.

Um Tae Goo has been cast as Jo Kyung Ho, who has been imprisoned for life after perpetrating an indiscriminate terrorist attack. In 1989, after studying abroad in Japan, he returned to his hometown and committed a terrorist attack by releasing lethal sarin gas into the train station. He then turned himself in and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Credits :News1

