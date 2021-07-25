‘Navillera’ actor Park In Hwan to join the cast of upcoming KBS’s ‘School 2021’

Park In-hwan confirmed his appearance in KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'School 2021' (Written by Dong Hee-sun and Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min-tae). Park In-hwan takes on the role of Gong Gi-joon (Kim Yo-han)'s grandfather in the play. He is a person with a warm sensibility as a sweet and dependable grandfather. He embraces the young characters without a word and protects them from the sidelines including his grandson.

Through 'School 2021', Park In-hwan will once again continue the emotional acting he showed in his previous tvN drama 'Navillera', where he played the role of Shim Deok Chul who had a lifelong dream of performing ballet. He is 70-years-old and retired from his job as a post office employee. Due to life situations, he put aside his dream of becoming a ballet dancer and worked a normal job to support his family. Now, Shim Deok Chul decides to pursue his dream again. His family, including his wife and adult children, are not happy with his decision, but Shim Deok Chul does not waver in pursuing his lifelong dream. He joins a ballet company to learn ballet. There, he meets Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), his 23-year-old friend.

School 2021 is the story of students attending a specialized high school and seeking their ambitions, rather than going off to college. It will delve into how these students learn about love, friendship, true passions, and growing up in an intense environment.

Gong Ki Joon (Kim Yo Han) is a hardworking student who assumes work and school simultaneously. He is a person who loses his 11-year dream of taekwondo due to injury and is unsure of knowing what to do. Jeong Young Joo is a transfer student with a hidden story and a past connection to Gong Ki Joon.

Jin Ji Won (Jo Ji Hyun), a confident high school girl with a solid dream, confidently communicates her opinion though she is in conflict with her mother about going to college.

Kang Seo Young (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) is a gifted student who is preparing, by herself, for college entrance exams. She is aiming to enter one of the top five universities in Korea.

