Navillera Ep 1 RECAP: Song Kang navigates his feelings while dealing with an artistic slump

Navillera premieres, setting high expectations for fans.

﻿'Navillera', ﻿a metaphorical word that expresses the appearance of a flying butterfly is the perfect title for Song Kang's latest Netflix drama. Song Kang plays a gifted ballerina prodigy, Chae Rok who is going through a slump nonetheless, which might have something to do with his father. His teacher sees immense potential in him, especially since he started ballet quite later on in life compared to others and is still as expressive as a master of the art. For him, ballet stemmed from his emotional flow and not technique. However, in the present time, Chae Rok finds it difficult to imbue his movements with any feeling whatsoever. As such, his otherwise perfect form falters constantly. It is clear that Chae Rok needs to center himself and he cannot do this alone.

Deok Chul on the other hand has just turned 70 and while his life is unmoved and still, the others around him are changing. His days are too long to bear and with his friend gone, he now has the impetus to finally give his life-long dream of ballet one last shot. He accidentally hears classical music coming from a practice room and meets Chae Rok for the first time. He's taken aback at once and to him, Chae Rok is brilliance personified. He starts visiting the practice room every day, which annoys Chae Rok but the ballet master finds it intriguing as it reminds him of Chae Rok when he first started ballet four years ago.

Chae Rok works part-time at a restaurant but is often humiliated when his friends from high school turn up to remind him that he doesn't deserve a good life because of his father. He barely makes it to practice on time and a majority of his energy is expended on his job, leaving him exhausted during ballet. With Deok Chul insisting on learning ballet and Chae Rok spending half his time at work, his teacher works out a solution for both of them by placing the responsibility of teaching Deok Chul on Chae Rok. Not only is he dismissive about this decision but also shocked at the concept of it entirely.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this unlikely duo finds their solace in each other while chasing both of their dreams. Navillera airs on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday so don't forget to tune in! Stay tuned for all the updates on Navillera, only on Pinkvilla!

Are you watching Navillera? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

Share your comment ×