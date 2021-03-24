Navillera Ep 2 shows Park In Hwan making a place in Song Kang's heart as the guardian figure he always needed

Episode 2 of Navillera spiked ratings and our emotions alike!

Episode 2 of Navillera took a considerable jump when it comes to the direction of a narrative. While the first episode ended on the note of Chae Rok annoyed at the prospect of having to teach ballet to Deok Chul, a 70-year-old man. In episode 2, Chae Rok poses a challenge to Deok Chul, saying that if he could maintain balancé in sus-sous (technical terms in ballet for alternating balance on both feet while performing the "over-under" movement), Chae Rok would take him on as a student. Little did he know, Deeok Chul is the embodiment of determination. Throughout the week, he tries and tries and keeps practicing until the very last second. When it's finally time for the test, he performs. While both Chae Rok and Ki Seung Joo had earlier thought that such a requirement would be absurd, Deok Chul takes the challenge head-on and succeeds.

Not only is Chae Rok now his seonsaengnim or teacher, Deok Chul is now his manager, responsible for making sure that he eats well, doesn't get into trouble and doesn't do anything foolish. He is to report anything and everything to Ki Seung Joo. Deok Chul is more than glad with his new job while Chae Rok is still dismissive. They start practice and Chae Rok stretches him whereas, Deok Chul is always attuned to Chae Rok's needs and even writes them down in a little notebook. This includes Chae Rok having to go to the bathroom thrice after drinking an iced Americano, meaning that he does not take caffeine well. The next day, Deok Chul brings him plum tea for his digestion promptly.

Chae Rok might look agitated but as viewers, we know he feels loved and cared for more than he has in a very long time and through this nurturing relationship, both men will bloom again. By the end of the episode, Deok Chul has covered for Chae Rok in his delivery job but the latter insists on making the last delivery by himself, ordered by his "friend". This friend is none other than Yang Ho Beom, the same person who torments him at his other part-time job. Right when the two are about to fight resulting from Chae Rok having an angry outburst, Deok Chul turns up just in time to protect his teacher.

It will be interesting to see how this event changed the course of their relationship, for the better or for the worse. Chae Rok's father story too, is alluded to multiple times but never clarified. The reason why he had to go to prison holds the key to why Chae Rok is treated this way. Either way, Navillera is picking up the pace and so is our heartbeat.

Credits :Studio Dragon

