Navillera soars with the highest ratings yet as the drama comes to an end on a tender note

Monday-Tuesday drama "Navillera" provided much-needed healing before ending gracefully.

The final episode of Studio Dragon's Navillera, broadcasted on April 27, recorded an average nationwide viewership of 3.7 percent. This is a 0.7 percent increase as compared to the previous broadcast and the highest rating recorded till date.

Shim Deok Chul, played by Park In Hwan, wanted to give up because of his worsening memory due to Alzheimer's. But Lee Chae Rok, played by Song Kang, was confident that every movement had been engraved in his student's bones. With Chae Rok's trust in him, our favourite harabeoji finally achieved his dream of performing the duet of Swan Lake.

The teacher and student, together, took pride in their wings and took flight on the stage. Grandpa Deok Chul had to give up his dream every time he bumped onto the wall called reality. It was a heart touching moment to see him realise his wants; even if it took a lot of time.

The most emotional segment of the episode, and entire series, is probably his video message to himself. "Deok Chul-ah, I hope you don't really forget this even if you lose all your memories later. Don't forget that you were a ballet person. Don't forget that you had a dream."

Teacher Chae Rok, as an individual, is someone we could look up to for courage. The fact that he had hope is what sets him apart and makes him all the more admirable. As Grandpa Deok Chul's teacher, he led and guarded his path to his flight.

We also can't forget our halmeoni Choi Hae Nam, played by Na Moon Hee who was dubious about her husband's ballet in the early stages but later became one of his best supports in his journey to realisation of dreams.

