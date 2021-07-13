Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the cast of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku weds Sheru’; Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared the news of Nawazuddin playing one of the leading roles in Tiku weds Sheru. Scroll further to find out more.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the busiest actress working currently in the Hindi film industry. She has a long lineup of films either in production or waiting to get a release. The actress is currently filming her upcoming action venture called ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest along with Arjun Rampal and others. Recently Kangana initiated her production house Manikarnika Films and she is entering the webspace as a producer as well. Kangana will be initiating her work in the digital space with a project called ‘Tiku weds Sheru’. Manikarnika films took to Instagram and announced that prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is joining the project as Sheru.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared the post. Manikarnika Films posted a picture of Nawazuddin along with the caption, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru….We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru. Filming begins soon.” Kangana reshared the post and wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the team, sir”. Nawazuddin has played a big role in initiating the reaching of web series in India by playing the character of Ganesh Gaitonde in ‘Sacred Games’ along with Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently gave clarity about her much-awaited release Thalaivi, which is a biopic of J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana put the rumors to rest and mentioned that producers will announce the release of the film soon as the theaters open in the country properly. Kangana will also be playing a role of a fighter pilot in ‘Tejas’. Nawazuddin on the other hand was last seen in ‘Serious Men’. He has joined the cast of Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut shares BTS look of her vicious 'Dhaakad' character Agent Agni; Check it out

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×