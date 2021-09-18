NCT 127 achieves global charting success with third studio album 'Sticker'; Find out

NCT 127's 'Sticker' not only broke the boy group's first-day sales record on the Hanteo Chart, but it also surpassed the sixth-highest first-day sales among K-pop groups in history! NCT 127's 'Sticker' first-day sales reached more than 760,000 copies on the Hanteo Chart. To be precise, a total of 760,902 copies were sold in one day alone.

On September 17 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), NCT 127's new album 'Sticker' was officially released amidst much excitement and anticipation from NCTzens! 'Sticker' has a total of 11 songs, including the title track of the same name and the popular b-side song 'Lemonade.' According to SM Entertainment, on September 18, NCT 127's third full album, 'Sticker,' rose to the top spot of Hanteo's daily album chart. 'Sticker' becomes the NCT sub-unit's first album to sell more than 300,000 copies on the first day after its release. NCT 127's previous first-day sales record on Hanteo was only 207,920 copies, achieved by 'Neo Zone: The Final Round.'

This goes to show that NCT 127's latest's comeback album 'Sticker' has broken the group's record for their highest first-day sales on the Hanteo Chart. In addition to topping the Hanteo chart, 'Sticker' also ranked first on other various album charts, including Synnara Records and Hot Tracks. In addition to this, NCT 127 becomes the fourth K-pop artist to sell more than 700,000 copies on Hanteo on the first day in history. The only other K-pop artists to record over 700,000 copies in one day alone are BTS, SEVENTEEN and EXO's golden vocalist Baekhyun.

Not just that, 'Sticker' has achieved amazing success in China and Japan. At approximately 11:30 am KST (8:am IST) on September 18, more than 40,000 digital copies of 'Sticker' have been sold in China. 'Sticker' also ranked first on China's QQ Music Digital Album Chart as of today and earned a "Platinum" certification for selling more than one million yuan in albums. In Japan, 'Sticker' placed first on Line Music Albums Top 100 Chart and Rakuten Music's real-time rankings.

Congratulations to NCT127!

