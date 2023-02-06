NCT 127 acquires 2nd highest repackaged album sales with latest release Ay-Yo on Hanteo Chart

On February 6, Hanteo Chart unveiled that NCT 127’s Ay-Yo had sold a total of 955,632 copies in the first week of its release which falls just behind SEVENTEEN’s repackaged album Sector 17 got 1,126,104 album sales. According to SM Entertainment, as soon as it was released, this album not only topped the domestic album and music charts, but also topped the Line Music Album Top 100 chart in Japan, topped the Japanese local platform AWA real-time skyrocketing chart, and China QQ Music's 'Platinum Album' certification and digital It is gaining high interest from music fans, such as topping the album sales chart and the music video chart in the global and Korean categories.

The world chart, which is announced based on the global data of K-pop artists such as albums, music sources, certifications, SNS, and media, has the meaning of a comprehensive chart. NCT 127 took first place with a World Index of 22,805.87 points on the Weekly World Chart for the first week of February. Following this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER ranked second on the weekly world chart, and BTS ranked third.

NCT 127's 'Ay-Yo' album, which recorded 1,046,498.25 points (weekly album sales 955,632 copies), took first place on last week's physical album chart, which was selected as the 'Album Index', the chart standard of Hanteo Chart. NCT 127 released the repackaged 4th regular album and occupied both the world chart and the music chart.

His agency SM Entertainment announced this morning that Mark will appear on JTBC's 'News Room', which airs at 7:50 PM KST on February 6th, and will be in charge of weather forecasting with reporter Lee Jae Seung of the Meteorological Center. Mark will also share various stories about his recent activities, such as introducing the title song of the same name, 'Ay-Yo', from NCT 127's 4th full-length album released on the 30th of last month.

Mark, who is active as a member of NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, is currently making a comeback with 'Ayo' and appearing on music shows. As for NCT 127, through his second world tour, he met 700,000 audiences in 28 concerts in 17 cities, starting with Seoul in December 2021 and ending in South America in January of this year.

