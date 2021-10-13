NCT 127 and ITZY hold a steady spot on the Billboard 200 chart with respective albums

NCTzens and MIDZYs we see you. The constant support from these fan groups for the latest releases of their favourite artists has been very evident. From sales to charting, TV show appearances to music show wins, they’ve done it all. And in a fashion that is known to the K-pop fandom, more so in regards to the groups, the artists have repaid with exciting announcements lined up for them.

NCT 127’s third studio album ‘Sticker’ has now spent three weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming only the third K-pop artist to do so this year. Previously, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ and TWICE‘s ‘Taste of Love’ have continued for at least a three week run on the said chart.

As of this week, NCT 127’s latest release is still among the top 100 on the chart as it snags up a No. 88 spot. Starting with a record-setting No. 3 debut, ‘Sticker’ dropped to No. 32 in the second week. The group is set to return with a repackage of the album, called ‘Favorite’, releasing on October 25.

4th generation girl group ITZY also made its mark on the Billboard 200 chart by continuing to rank on it. After debuting at No. 11 with its first studio album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’, the album has maintained a commendable ranking with a No. 99 spot on the chart. With this, ITZY has become the 3rd K-pop girl group to continue their streak, previously helmed by BLACKPINK and TWICE.

