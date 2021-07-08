NCT 127 announce September comeback with full length album; Taeyong confirmed to join Street Woman Fighter

NCTzens, brace yourselves, NCT 127 is coming! On July 7, the group held their online fan meeting “OFFICE: Foundation Day” in celebration of their fifth anniversary. At the event, NCT 127 confirmed that they are returning with a full-length album in September. The release of their new album will be their first comeback in about a year and four months since their repackaged album “NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round” in May 2020.

It promises to be an exciting year for NCT and its various subgroups. SM Entertainment's head Lee Soo Man revealed that he has big plans for the current NCT subunits and also for the grand launch of their ambitious project, NCT Hollywood! NCT members will be taking on the role of 'mentor figures' to the new recruits while they simultaneously prepare for their much-anticipated comeback. Since the previous comeback, the group has remained busy with NCT 2020, the Japanese album “LOVEHOLIC,” their “Save” collaboration with Amoeba Culture, and more. The members shared brief details about their comeback through the pertinent '4 Ws and 1H' - Who, What, When, Why and How! So far, we only know that it is going to be a September release! Stay tuned for further details.

Meanwhile, Mnet confirmed that Taeyong will be joining BoA as a judge on Mnet's upcoming dance crew competition 'Street Woman Fighter'. This will be the first time Taeyong will be judging a talent show. Taeyong will be working alongside his labelmate and the supremely talented artist, BoA. 'Street Woman Fighter' is a dance crew competition program featuring 8 teams, representing South Korea in professional dance categories such as hip-hop, breakdance, crumping, and more. The winner will be crowned as the number one global K-Dance crew! The first episode is scheduled to air sometime in mid-August.

NCT 127 FULL ALBUM ON SEPTEMBER pic.twitter.com/KNb4dsd1qH — 도앵 (@nochuwhatudo) July 7, 2021

