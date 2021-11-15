NCT 127 announces 2nd world tour ‘NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK’ to be held on THESE dates

On November 15, NCT 127 officially announced their second world tour with a concert in Seoul next month titled, 'NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK’ and will be performing for three nights from December 17 to 19, making them the first artist in one year and 11 months to hold a concert at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome following the start of Covid 19.

For fans abroad who will be unable to attend NCT 127’s concert in Seoul, the final night of the concert (December 19) will be streamed live through Naver’s Beyond LIVE app. Although SM Entertainment has not yet revealed the exact details of the concert, the agency has confirmed that NCT 127 will soon be embarking on a world tour that will take them to various major cities across the globe. Tickets to the Seoul show will go on sale for fan club members at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) on the 19th, and to the general public at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) on the 23rd. Last year, NCT 127 was forced to indefinitely postpone their world tour 'Neo City – The Awards' following the outbreak of Covid 19. The concert will adhere to Covid 19 social distancing measures and is one of the first few solo offline concerts to happen in 2021.

Meanwhile, a fresh update on NCT's full group comeback to kickstart our Monday morning! On November 13, all the NCT and NCT sub-unit accounts dropped a teaser for their third studio album, titled 'Universe.' According to the teaser, which is styled like a blueprint or project plan, 'Universe' will be released on December 14. NCT as a full group has previously released the studio albums 'NCT 2018 Empathy' and 'NCT 2020 Resonance.'

In a brief teaser video, we can see a three-way escalator inter-connected to each other in some sort of an illusionary, hypnotizing and soundless video. The only visual we see is of the motor moving beneath the escalator.

You can check out the teaser video below:

