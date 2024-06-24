NCT 127 announces comeback with full-length album WALK with teaser; scheduled to release in July

NCT 127 is all set to mark their comeback for the first time in seven months with their sixth full-length album, WALK. It was previously speculated that the group would be returning this summer. The reports were confirmed as they dropped a teaser for their upcoming comeback.

It would be interesting to see how the group's dynamic will play out as their leader, Taeyoung, is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and how it will change their music, choreographies and promotions.

NCT 127 announces July return with album WALK

On June 23, NCT 127 announced their comeback with their album WALK. This would be their sixth full-length album and their first comeback since December. Their last release was their winter special single, Be There For Me. WALK is scheduled to be released on July 15 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. Watch the teaser announcing the release of WALK below.

More about NCT 127

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept, as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT Wish and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 26 members.

NCT 127 debuted in July 2016 with the extended playlist NCT#127. The sub-unit includes members Taeil, Taeyoung, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin. They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Their music has a global appeal and the catchy tunes keep the listeners coming back for more. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame.

Their latest release was the winter special single album, Be There For Me, which was released on December 22.

