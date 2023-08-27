NCT 127 announces October comeback with Fact Check; release date and more details inside

NCT 127 will be returning to the K-pop scene with their fifth studio album titled Fact Check. The comeback announcement was made during NCT's full group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World'. NCT 127 also unveiled a short teaser clip for Fact Check during the concert show. Fact Check will be released on October 6. NCT 127 released their last studio album titled 2 Baddies in September 2022.

NCT 127 to make a full group comeback in October 2023

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of NCT, a K-pop group under SM Entertainment. NCT 127 comprises Taeil, Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan of NCT. After announcing their comeback news during NCT's full group concert, SM Entertainment shared the news via NCT 127's official X (previously Twitter) account. During the concert when the comeback was announced Taeyong shared that he considers this new album, Fact Check to be their most "NCT 127-esque" album to date. The fans are curious to know how the album will be and look forward to the new album. On August 30, NCT 127 will also be releasing their documentary titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys on Disney+. The documentary will have four episodes in total. The series will share NCT 127's member's childhoods and how their lives were prior to debuting as an idol along with their perspective on their success as a global K-pop superstar/icon.

Advertisement

NCT 127 Activities

NCT 127 previously made their comeback in September 2022 with their fourth studio album 2 Baddies with the title track of the same name. The album made a record of selling 1.5 million copies in its first week, the highest ever by an SM Entertainment act within its first week of debut. The album made its way to the Billboard 200 Chart. The album was released following its reissue as Ay-yo and it became NCT 127's second triple-million selling album. NCT 127 was on their Neo City - The Link tour from October 26, 2022 to January 28, 2023.

In May 2023, NCT 127 headlined a K-pop music festival in Bangkok, Thailand. NCT 127 also held its seventh-anniversary fan meeting titled Once Upon A 7uly at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea in July 2023. They recently completed their NCT full group concert.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT NATION: To The World in Seoul Highlights: 40 song setlist, group dinner, and more