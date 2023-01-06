NCT 127 announces repackaged album Ay-Yo: Here are K-Pop group's 5 best album releases

SM Entertainment recently confirmed the comeback date for NCT 127. They dropped an eye catching poster schedule on December 26, 2022 along with giving a sneak peek of the track list with three new songs: ‘Skyscraper’, ‘DJ’, and ‘Ay-Yo’. They will be releasing the repackaged version ‘Ay-Yo’ along with the twelve songs of the original album, their fourth Korean-language studio album ‘2 Baddies’, on January 30, 2023. As you wait for the repackaged album ‘Ay-Yo’, here are some of the best album releases of NCT 127.

1. Sticker ‘Sticker’ is one of the best albums of NCT 127 and has become a huge success for them. The studio album was released in September 2021 and quickly grabbed both international and national success. It soon appeared among the best selling albums in South Korea. Even during the pre-order period of the ‘Sticker’, they racked up sales to about two million. Sticker debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. NCT 127 also won the Album of the Year Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2021. It garnered positive reviews from music critics along with named as one of the best K-Pop albums by numerous publications. 2. 2 Baddies NCT’s studio Album, ‘2 Baddies’ debuted at number 3 in the top 200 of the Billboard album chart. They created history by becoming the second K-pop artist with three albums ranked in the top five on the Billboard 200, just after BTS. This album also received positive reviews from music critics along with being praised due to its versatility. The twelve tracks of the 2 Baddies include a variety of genres ranging from R&B to hip hop. There is also a title track with the same name as the album, which NCT 127 dedicates to their fans. This song emphasizes the sensation of time being stopped when you are with the person that you love. ‘Ay-Yo’ is a repackaged version of this album along with three new songs that were announced to be released on January 30.

3. Neo Zone Neo Zone was one of the major successes for NCT 127 as it ranked in on number five on the Billboard 200 chart. It was also later ranked in the top position in the Gaon Album chart with the tracks such as ‘Boom’, ‘Elevator’, ‘Kick It’, ‘Day Dream’, ‘Interlude’, and more. Neo Zone has also been praised by music critics for its versatility which includes music from various genres including electro-pop, hip-hop, funk, love, R&B, and more. The album also won several accolades to its name, including the Golden Disc Award Album. 4. Awaken This was one of the first full Japanese albums by the K-pop boy group that was released in 2019. This album was essentially dominated by R&B and hip-hop along with the elements of electronic and pop in a few songs. Awaken debuted in the top five rankings in the Oricon Weekly Albums chart. NCT 127 also went on to the Japan concert tour for the promotion of this album while covering about seven cities including Nagoya, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Osaka, and more. 5. Regular Irregular ‘Regular Irregular’ was the first studio album by this South Korean boy band with eleven tracks in total and it was released in 2018. The album retained commercial success both in South Korea along with numerous other countries. This marked the entry of NCT 127 in the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with an 86 ranking. ‘Regular Irregular’ debuted at the top of the Gaon Album chart along with maintaining its position for more than a week. Tracks such as ‘Knock On’, ‘Come Back’, ‘Fly with Me’, ‘Replay’, ‘City 127’, and more, are a part of the album. The ‘Regular Irregular’ album of NCT 127 also marked its entry into one of the highest downloaded albums in both France and the United Kingdom. About NCT 127 NCT 127 is amongst the prominent boy band groups of South Korea which is managed by SM Entertainment. Their albums have been quite successful which helped them to gain both recognition and accolades. The group currently consists of ten members with WinWin being currently inactive. There is a constant increase in their global popularity. NCT 127 is definitely one of the biggest K-pop groups in the South Korean music industry. Yet with each release, they are able to pleasantly surprise the audience with new highs and greater numbers. Their albums have sold millions of copies worldwide along with establishing the K-pop industry in the global arena. They might be on track to do the same to the repackaged album ‘Ay-Yo’.

ALSO READ: K-Pop Sensations: The rise of NCT 127 and NCT DREAM's record-breaking album sales