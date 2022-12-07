NCT 127 are all set for January 2023 comeback, will return with a Repackaged Album

In a statement they said, “They are preparing a repackaged album with the goal of releasing it in January next year.”

2 Baddies

On September 16 of this year, NCT 127 released ‘2 Baddies,’ their fourth full-length album. The album's name was also used as its title track. There are a total of 12 tracks on the album, all of them are from various genres. Many people complimented the Album for including songs from the R&B and hip-hop genres. The 12 songs were ‘Faster,’ ’2 Baddies,’ ‘Time Lapse,’ ‘Crash Landing,’ ‘Designer,’ ‘Gold Dust,’ ‘Black Clouds,’ ‘Playback,’ ‘Tast,’ ‘Vitamin,’ ‘LOL (Laugh-Out-Loud),’ and ‘1,2,7 (Time Stops),’

About NCT 127

A boy band under SM Entertainment is called NCT 127. NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology, a seemingly random term choice that actually refers to a groundbreaking concept from SM Entertainment. With this project, the management company aimed to use regionally unique groups to localise k-pop all around the world. The NCT 127 unit is located in Seoul. They are Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jeahyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. There are presently nine members who are actively involved.

With the original seven-member lineup of Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan, they made their debut on July 7, 2016, with the single ‘Fire Trucks.’ The group has since put out four studio albums, two albums that were repackaged, and four extended plays. The group gained greater popularity for their 2017 single ‘Cherry Bomb,’ which helped them achieve international fame. NCT 127 has kept putting out incredible songs and has climbed up the success ladder. They have made it big with songs like ‘Sticker,’ ‘Kick it,’ and ‘2 Baddies,’ and are renowned for their dynamic stage presence, powerful dance moves, and skillful rapping. Their fandom is known as NCTzen, which denotes that all of the fans are NCT citizens.