NCT 127 become million sellers even before the release of ‘Favorite’

The NCT 127 boys have been climbing up the success ladder with strides bigger and faster than anyone imagined. Now with their next album releasing on October 25, the fans are in for more fun and record-breaking music that the group has been known for.

Making a quick comeback in just over a month after the release of their 3rd full-album ‘Sticker’ which was revealed to the world on September 17, the boys promise more ear candy in 3 new tracks added to 11 numbers from ‘Sticker’ to present ‘Favorite’ in a supernatural concept.

Just hours before the release of their new album, media outlets reported that the group has crossed the million seller mark with the pre-order sales of ‘Favorite’ as it has recorded 1,063,806 copies sold up until that point.

The group is known for its tenacious comebacks that have fans hooked to the beats for days to come. Previously, ‘Sticker’ sold over 2 million copies in just a week after the album release and making a comeback so soon after the last, one would have expected the sales to take a hit. However, the influence of NCT 127 keeps steady.

Lead single ‘Favorite’ accompanied by songs 'Love On The Floor' and 'Pilot', whose names themselves recap deep stories, the repackaged album will meet the fans on October 25 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) across music platforms.

