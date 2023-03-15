NCT 127 becomes 2nd K-pop group to have 5 albums within top 15 on Billboard’s Top 200

NCT has just made its fifth entry within the top 15 of Billboard’s Top 200. Billboard made an announcement on March 14, 2023, that stated that NCT 127’s album ‘Ay-Yo’ has officially made it to number 13 on Billboard’s Top 200. ‘Ay-Yo was released in South Korea as early as January as opposed to its US release which was slightly delayed. ‘Ay-Yo’ is a repackaged version of NCT 127’s 2022 release ‘2 Baddies’. ‘Ay-Yo’ made its physical advent in the US on March 3, 2023. This means that its spectacular performance on the Billboard charts comes just weeks after its release. Prior to NCT 127, only BTS has been able to land 5 entries in Billboard 200’s Top 15.

Ay-Yo

‘Ay-Yo’ is a repackaged version of NCT 127’s 2022 release ‘2 Baddies’. The album has 15 tracks that include ‘Designer’, ‘Gold Dust’, and ‘Black Clouds’ and the title track ‘Ay-Yo' among others. Ay-Yo’s track ‘Designer’ has been written by Kim Jae Won along with NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark. Soon after its release, the album was topping weekly charts left and right. The album has made it to the top albums charts in multiple regions including the US, France, Japan, Spain, and Sweden. ‘Ay-Yo’ as an album is an epitome of versatility. From hip-hop to R&B, it has it all. Ay-Yo is also NCT 127’s third entry to the triple-million-selling album list. The album has currently sold over 3.2 million copies.

NCT 127

NCT 127 was formed as a sub-group under SM Entertainment’s boy group NCT. The group’s currently active members include Taeil, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Yuta, Haechan, Mark, and Jungwoo. Following its formation, NCT 127 was quick to become a favourite. The group was and is to date loved and admired for its uniquely composed hip-hop music and highly energetic choreographies.

The group has released four albums so far. The group originally had just seven members. Johnny and Doyoung were added to the group right before the release of NCT 127’s second album. Soon after the release of its first album ‘NCT 127’, the group had managed to amass numerous accolades and awards including more than just some ‘Best New Artist Awards’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leading South Korean broadcaster KBS allegedly in conflict with actors Ji Chang Wook, Krystal and Kang Ha Neul