NCT 127 becomes the FIRST Kpop artist to achieve this feat on Billboard 200 in 2021; TWICE stays in Top 20

As of November 30, NCT 127 has become the first K-pop act to chart their latest release ‘Sticker’ on Billboard 200 for a whole of 10 weeks. On the other hand, TWICE’s ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ became the girl group’s first album to maintain a spot within the top 20 of the same chart by grabbing the 16th place for its second week.

With the release of NCT 127’s third studio album, it has shown unparalleled grit on global charts. Selling out 2.2 million copies right with the pre-orders while adding a total of 2.4 million sales within a week of its release, NCT 127 dealt with another masterpiece. It debuted on the No. 3 spot and has now stayed on the Billboard 200 chart, which lists the top 200 albums weekly, for a consecutive 10 weeks since. It has become the first K-pop artist’s album to do so in 2021 with the latest placing on the 84 position.

Girl group TWICE has an amazing achievement of their own with their third studio album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. It is now the group’s first album ever to stay among the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart, by taking the No. 16 spot as of the most recent update. The album first debuted on the 3rd rank and has become another masterstroke in TWICE’s career. The title song ‘SCIENTIST’ has also achieved a massive following among global fans.

We are excited for all that K-pop has to offer to its fans worldwide after receiving much love over the last few years!

