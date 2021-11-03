NCT 127 becomes a Triple Million Seller Group with recent releases 'Sticker' and 'Favourite'

NCT 127 have officially achieved cumulative album sales of over 3.58 million copies in 2021 with the twin releases of their third full-length album 'Sticker' and their recent repackaged album 'Favourite'. Not just that, NCT 127 has surged back up the Billboard 200 following the release of 'Sticker' and their new repackaged album 'Favorite'.

NCT 127 first released their third full album 'Sticker' back on September 17 and achieved 2,466,507 copies in album sales. Then, they released their repackaged album 'Favorite' on October 25 and achieved a total of 1,174,435 copies in sales thus far. This came out to be a total of 3,580,942 copies in cumulative album sales, crowning NCT 127 the title of 'Triple Million Sellers' for 2021.

On November 2, Billboard announced that NCT 127’s third studio album 'Sticker' had soared up to number 106 in its sixth consecutive week on the famous Top 200 Albums chart, rising a whopping 94 spots from last week’s number 200. Last week, NCT 127 made a comeback with a repackaged version of the album, titled 'Favorite,' which has been categorized by Billboard as a deluxe version of 'Sticker.' Back when it was first released in September, 'Sticker' debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for every week since.

On the other hand, NCT 127 will begin music broadcast activities starting November 4 on Mnet’s M Countdown. Congratulations to NCT 127!

